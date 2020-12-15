Refer to Akufo-Addo as 'former President' – NDC MP-elect

MP-elect for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has asked Ghanaians to stop referring Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 'President-elect'.

According to him, the NDC has all the pink sheets suggesting that Mr. John Dramani Mahama won the elections and that the NPP with the help of the Electoral Commission rigged the elections.



“We have every pink sheet and document from all the collation centers across the country and we know Akuffo Addo did not win, we perfectly know. So stop calling him the president-elect but soon to be a former president,” he said when he spoke on Accra-based TV3 on a show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The MP further noted that EC's results cannot be accepted because it is fraudulent and not a representation of the will of Ghanaians.

Earlier, the opposition party claimed it had evidence to prove that the just-ended 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections were manipulated in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“We have gathered our evidence and we believe many institutions were compromised including the Electoral Commission, they, as a result, manipulated some of the channels that were used for transmission of results which led to some of the results being massaged,” the party stated in an interview with TV3.