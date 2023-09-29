Refund illegal dialysis fees to affected patients – Minority tells Korle Bu

File photo

The Minority in Parliament wants the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to refund all illegal fees charged dialysis patients at the facility.

This comes on the back of price adjustments of renal dialysis at the hospital.



In a statement signed by the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minority indicated that: “Although this may not be enough restitution to placate patients who may have suffered needlessly from the hospital’s earlier decision, refunds in terms of cash or an offer to provide dialysis services to offset the difference between the original and adjusted prices is the right thing to do and will go a long way to demonstrate to patients that the hospital is sensitive to their plight and is willing to do right by them.”



The Minority further called for “an immediate return to the previous fee structure,” for dialysis patients using the facility.



It further called on the reputable health care institution to “undertake comprehensive institutional reforms. These reforms should aim to prevent the recurrence of such avoidable mistakes. It is imperative to establish robust structures and processes that guarantee transparency, accountability, and oversight within the hospital's financial operations. This will not only enhance patient trust but also ensure that the hospital operates efficiently and effectively.”



The Minority urged government to “work towards automating the exemptions regime for the procurement of health consumables and equipment to do away with the current system where health facilities are required to apply to the Minister responsible for Finance for duty waivers and exemptions for each import consignment,” while describing the current situation as “unacceptable considering the advances we claim to have been instituted at our ports.”

It also wants government to “consider working assiduously to ensure equitable distribution of health resources and equipment such as dialysis machines across the country” so that “every district hospital should at the very least have one dialysis machine available to persons living within that district.”



Meanwhile, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has clarified that the price adjustment of renal dialysis from GHS380 to GHS765.42 is yet to receive consideration and approval from the Ministry of Health and subsequent parliamentary endorsement.



In a statement, the hospital management acknowledged the concerns regarding the affordability of renal dialysis and assured the public that the revised fee would only be implemented after obtaining the necessary parliamentary approval.



They emphasised their understanding of the challenges faced by renal dialysis patients and expressed commitment to work with stakeholders and philanthropists to subsidise dialysis reagents and services, as they have been doing over the years.