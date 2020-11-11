Register of all security officers for elections to be kept

Security officers on election day will be identified

The National Security Ministry has assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that all security officers deployed for the December 7 elections will wear identification tag.

“Additionally, a proper register of security officers will be kept for ease of reference,” a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on behalf of the Ministry of National Security said.



This follows a meeting between the Ministry and the NDC on Tuesday, October 27.



The meeting was held at the instance of the largest opposition party, which wanted to know the security preparations ahead of the elections and recent criminal activities by some groups in the Volta Region and its implication to the peace and security of the country.



The National Elections Security Task Force was tasked to brief NDC’s delegation on the preparations ahead of the elections.

Among the measures taken is the engagement of all political parties for cooperation and compliance with security arrangements for the elections.



“In the ensuing discussions, the NDC delegation – while fully supportive of the need to defend and preserve Ghana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – shared its own perspectives and concerns about recent developments in the Volta Region,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.



The meeting also emphasized the need for the transparency and continuing dialogue to build trust.



Follow-up meetings have been scheduled and other political parties expected to be engaged.