Reinstated Kwabena Agyapong deserves appointment – Odenke

Former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Security Structure, Mohammed Haruna aka Odenke has thanked President Akufo-Addo for seeing to the lifting of a suspension imposed on former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

Praising the President for this decision, Odenke went on to appeal to him (Prez) to recognize Kwabena Agyapong’s hardwork over the years, especially prior to the 2020 general election and give him a befitting appointment.



“I want to say thank you to President Akufo-Addo for lifting the suspension of Kwabena Agyapong. We really appreciate the president for this decision and appeal that he (Prez) gives Kwabena Agyapong an appointment in his (Prez) 2nd term of office.



Kwabena Agyapong contributed immensely to the party going into the 2020 general election and the President must recognize his hard work and reward him appropriately’, he stated in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Kwabena Agyapong had been under indefinite suspension for almost 6 years until the suspension was lifted earlier this week.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in September 2015 upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely the National Chairman, Paul Afoko; 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe; and the General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong for working against the interest of the party in the run-up to the 2016 elections.



Dissatisfied with the decision, Messrs Afoko and Crabbe filed a suit over their suspension, but both suits were thrown out by the court.



However, there has been appeals for Kwabena Agyapong’s reinstatement over the years from key party members who argued that he is an indispensable asset to the NPP.