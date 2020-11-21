'Reject Mahama the accidental President' - Abronye to electorates

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The governing New Patriotic Party's Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC says former President John Dramani Mahama ruined every aspect of Ghana's economy because he had no vision.

According to him, Mr Mahama's ascension to Ghana's presidency by default in 2012 was an accidental one.



He explains that it will be suicidal for the citizenry to reconsider entrusting the management of the Ghanaian economy into the hands of John Dramani Mahama saying he was so self-centered and ignorant that corruption and incompetence characterized his administration.



"What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve", he stated.



Chairman Abronye noted this when the Bono Regional campaign train landed at Odumase in the Sunyani West Constituency on Friday night, November 20, 2020.

As part of it's strategic and innovative ways to reach out to every electorate in the Bono Region, the Bono Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party led by Kwame Baffoe Abronye is vigorously embarking on "man to man" campaign to ensure a landslide victory for President Akufo-Addo whilst securing all the parliamentary seats in the region.



He said President Akufo-Addo has an interest in the Ghanaian youth and has introduced several youth-centered interventions, including the National Youth and Employment Agency and NABCO to create more opportunities for the Ghanaian youth whilst investing in the younger generation through free education.



He, has, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 elections saying the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if John Dramani Mahama and the NDC return to office.

