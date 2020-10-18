Reject irresponsible 'husband' for a caring Akufo-Addo – Bawumia urges Ghanaians

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has likened the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to a saviour of a woman who suffered marital abuse for wrongfully choosing a life partner.

In an interesting campaign method while addressing some party supporters, he likened the woman who suffered marital abuse to Ghana, the ‘irresponsible husband’ to the previous government, and the caring man to Akufo-Addo.



This was in a bid to plead with supporters gathered to retain NPP in power come December 7, 2020.



Narrating the marital story to NPP supporters at a rally, Bawumia said the woman, named Adwoa was maltreated by a man who never supported her financially.



This man brought hardship to the family as they were fraught with dumsor, inability to access healthcare freely among others. Based on this, Adwoa decided to move out of the marriage to look for a responsible man.



"…He said if you marry me, I will take good care of you, all your children will travel outside the country, I’ll buy cars for them. Then you come and be with this man. You don’t know what he uses his money for. When it’s time to pay the light bill, he said Adwoa there’s no money so your electricity has been disconnected.



“5 years down the line, the children go hungry, when it’s time to visit the hospital too he said there’s no money available; there’s no money available for allowance, jobs, school. Imagine sleeping in darkness and hunger. Adwoa said I’m dying, this man has deceived me, I have to quit this marriage then she finally moved out.”

Not too long, Adwoa met a faithful Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who made her and her children enjoy life to the fullest.







Akufo-Addo provided Free education at the Senior High level, made health care accessible to all, as well as provided free water and electricity for all.



Continuing his narration, the Vice President said “She then met an intelligent wealthy man who had everything at his disposal…Adwoa said my children are dying of hungry, then the man said I have made available Planting for Food and Jobs to save them from hunger. My children need medical care, he said National Health Insurance is there to cover them. They also have Teacher Training allowance, Nursing training allowance, factory job at their disposal. If they want to attend school, Free SHS has got them covered…eiii what a fruitful marriage.”



“While enjoying her marriage, one day, her old husband has come to knock on their door to tell her to move back with him. Would you marry him back if you were her? No, tell him you’ve got a new husband named Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” said amidst loud cheers from the supporters.