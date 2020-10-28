Reject leaders who take us back to Egypt - Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has called on Ghanaian electorates to reject leaders who do not have the potential to manage the economy which has been revitalized by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, the economy under the Akufo-Addo-led administration even in a period of a global health crisis is far better than four years ago when it was being managed by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



In Biblical terms, the Finance Minister said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akfuo-Addo has rescued the Ghanaian economy out of Egypt into the promise land.



Speaking on the floor of parliament during the presentation of the 2021 budget statement, October 28, 2020, Mr Ofori-Atta said, “…Akufo-Addo government took Ghana out of the IMF Programme in record time. Ironically, those who mismanage the economy for us to come and fix it are the one’s wishing Ghana ill. My message to them is this; there is no turning back…”

Adding that “…the economy is stronger today than it was 4 years ago, and will continue to grow stronger and stronger with 4 more years to do more for the people of Ghana, with God’s help.”



“Mr. Speaker we must be careful as a nation to reject those who return from the Promised Land, with a bad report to subvert the spirit of our people and to reject leaders who would take us back to Egypt,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



The Finance Minister announced amongst other things that the Akufo-Addo-led government in its attempt to stabilize the economy has “lowered the rate of debt accumulation, re-profiled our debt, and, implemented a number of structural reforms in a transparent manner.”