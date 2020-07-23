General News

Religious leaders condemn voter registration violence

The Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders on Wednesday condemned the pockets of violence emerging from some registration centres of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Group referred to places like Banda, Ledzokuku, Asutifi South and Kasoa, which had recorded some violence and called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Inspector General of Police to conduct prompt investigations into the alleged use of firearms by certain persons, including a minister of state.



A statement signed by the Right Reverend Professor J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman of the Group, and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, said the Police should also continue to investigate the death recorded in the course of the registration exercise and take a conclusive action.



“All those responsible are to be held accountable,” it said.



“Such high-profile incidents should not be countenanced by our State Security. Acts or threats of coercion, intimidation or physical harm perpetrated to affect the electoral process, all in the context of electoral competition should have no place in these worrying times with COVID-19 hanging over us.”



The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said violence presented difficulties for election administrators and Ghanaians in general, and it was important to find effective options for preventing it or mitigating its effects.

“Violence by powerful incumbents, like the Minister, should be totally condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Addressing the current situation involving Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson will assure confidence and trust in our EC and the security ahead of the 2020 elections,’’ it said.



“Pre-election violence itself can damage the credibility of elections as much as flawed elections may spark violence.”



The statement, therefore, called on State authorities to uphold the human rights of all Ghanaians, including the freedom of assembly, association and expression.



“We urge all Ghanaians, especially the political parties to reject violence and avoid using inflammatory language, and rather use peaceful and legal means to challenge results, and outcomes.”



It said the EC should develop a fraud-prevention strategy to help build confidence in the process and results.

A publicity campaign by the EC explaining the importance of fraud prevention could also promote confidence, the statement said.



It called for a large-scale civic education campaign by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) to ensure peaceful participation in the registration process, especially using the state media.



"The National Media Commission should try and clamp down on the use of inflammatory language in the mass media in partnership with civil society to monitor media content.



“We urge civil society observer groups to be vigilant in monitoring the election processes and make sure that all violent acts or any propensities for violent acts are exposed, named and shamed.”



“We call on all Ghanaians to safeguard the hard won gains made in consolidating peace and democracy and urge them to resolve their differences through dialogue,” the statement said.

