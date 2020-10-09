Remain calm - Police to family and constituents of Ekow Quansah

An amount of GH¢20,000 will be offered to any person who gives credible information on tthe murder

The Ghana Police Service has called on the family of the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, to remain calm as some specialized investigators from the Homicide unit and Anti-armed robbery units of the CID Headquarters have been dispatched to probe the case.

In a statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the service called on the general public and constituents to support the police in the investigations while they remain calm.



The IGP has also offered an amount of GH¢20,000 as reward to any person who “gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”



The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was shot by suspected armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday October 9, 2020 around 1:00 am.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed utter shock at the murder of the MP.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning…,” he stated in a Facebook post barely 24hours after the incident.



The president, while consoling the bereaved family and constituents called on the appropriate security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, see to the arrest of the perpetrator of the gruesome murder.



Below is the statement of the Ghana Police Service;



