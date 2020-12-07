Remain vigilante while ballot being counted – Akufo-Addo to NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all agents and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain vigilante as the votes are being counted.
Counting of the ballots has started after polls closed at 5:00pm on Monday, December 7.
Mr Akufo-Addo in a tweet said, “Remain vigilant at all stages of the counting process. Let us protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana.”
Remain vigilant at all stages of the counting process. Let us protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana
He added: “It is time to be vigilant. Follow the counting process closely. Protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana.”
Remain vigilant at all stages of the counting process. Let us protect the ballot. #StayVigilant #4MoreForNana pic.twitter.com/ICHQhjop0X— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) December 7, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Report officers who misconduct themselves at polling centres – Regional Police Command
- Minority parties in Ghana are harmless – Peace Council on the snub
- Election 2020: Voters already forming queues with stones, motorbikes, other items
- Campaign Team of Fomena MP attacked
- Election 2020: I’ll accept defeat and congratulate Mahama if I lose – Akufo-Addo assures
- Read all related articles