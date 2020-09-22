'Remedial candidate' Mahama not needed at the Presidency - Nana Boakye fires

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The NDC flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he will correct all the mistakes he made during his tenure as president when given the second chance come December 7, 2020.

However, Tema West constituency chairman of the NPP, Nana Boakye says the ruling party is already correcting the mistakes of Mr. Mahama and so there's no need for him to come back.



Speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, he said: "Governance is a continuous process…is the presidency for remedial classes? Now we have a remedial candidate who wants to be given a second chance to write remedial to correct his mistakes".

"...But the NPP is correcting those mistakes so what are you (Mahama) coming to do?," he added.