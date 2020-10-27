Remember the shady deals under Mahama and reject him - Godfred Dame charges

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General

The Deputy Attorney General (AG), Godfred Dame has urged the youth of Ghana to reject the candidacy of former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming general elections.

The Deputy AG cautioned the youth against voting for Mr. John Mahama when he joined the Eastern Region Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a walk dubbed ''Boots on Ground''.



The walk was aimed at galvanizing the youth to vote for the Akufo-Addo government to do more good works for them and the economy at large.



The Deputy AG was in the company of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fanteakwa, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah and some leading activists of the ruling party.



They marched through the principal streets and market of Begoro in the Region.



Addressing the crowd during the walk, Mr. Godfred Dame urged the people of Fanteakwa North to ''remember the corrupt deeds of the John Mahama administration which led to the people of Ghana voting John Mahama out''.



He also reminded them of the poor governance of the erstwhile John Mahama government.

''In John Mahama's time, the nation witnessed a President conveying over 60% of the nation's known bauxite resources to a company owned by his brother. The nation has not forgotten about the Dzifa Attivor Bus Scandal, the Ford Expedition Scandal, the "Guinea Fowl episode" and many more corrupt acts of a crass nature committed in the John Mahama administration. Mahama should therefore be rejected again at the ballot on December 7th.



''President Akufo-Addo has made a difference by governing in a manner free from such shameful scandals. We are reaping the fruits of good governance which is the envy of many nations in West Africa. The Free SHS policy, a strengthening of the Health Insurance System, free feeding of pupils in basic schools, effective management of COVID-19, free water and electricity since the onset of Covid-19 and many more important social intervention measures attest to the soundness of the Akufo-Addo government'', he said.



He stressed ''Nana deserves 4 More''.



The Deputy AG further called on the Fanteakwa constituents to retain their incumbent MP, Hon. Amankwah Asiamah.



He climaxed the walk with a visit to the Omanhene's Palace who gave him and his team a warm reception.



The Regent also gave his blessings for the New Patriotic Party.