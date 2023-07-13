Removing IGP Dampare is near to impossible even via legal means – Adam Bonaa

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Security consultant Adam Bonaa has explained that age and the law is on the part of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare in terms of any move to remove him from office.

Bonaa holds that at about 54 years currently, Dampare is six clear years off the retirement age of 60, thus he stands the chance of continuing in office for the foreseeable future.



He made the comments in an interview with Metro News (July 12, 2023) when asked about his views on a leaked audio in which a senior police officer and a politician are allegedly plotting to use political means to oust Dampare before the 2024 polls.



He cautioned that despite the presence of a politician in the saga, there was the need to divorce politics from the episode and look at it as a group of professionals who have ganged up to remove one of their own through foul means to get access to manipulate the 2020 polls.



Asked about how easy it would be to remove the IGP, seeing that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has so far hired and fired two police chiefs, he responded:



“David Asante Apeatu and James Oppong-Boanuh were retired and given contracts to stay on and by our statutes, by 60 (years) you are supposed to go on retirement.

“And so, if by 60 and you have been given a contract, you know that the contract will be terminated but this current IGP is just about 54 (years), he still has six years to go. So, it is almost near to impossible,” he stated.



“If you remove him are you going to let him remain as police officer or you are sending him home (retirement), which the statutes and laws of this country does not allow you to do,” he stressed.







