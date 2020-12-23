Removing Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader ‘politically suicidal’ – PYA replies IMANI boss

Suame MP, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Patriotic Youth Alliance (PYA) has called out IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe following comments he had made about Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Mr Cudjoe is reported to have said that the Suame lawmaker is unfit to lead the next parliament considering the number of seats lost by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December polls.



He was quoted by Myjoyonline.com as saying: “I think my good friend Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is a very astute mind but I may want to suggest to him that he probably should relinquish the leadership mantle to someone else because, somehow, he has lost the moral authority to go into battle”.



But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the PYA said Mr Cudjoe is out of touch with reality as it questioned his understanding of parliamentary business.



“We want the IMANI Boss to come again. Mr Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has been pivotal when it comes to parliament business and it will be politically suicidal to replace him. Such comments are not encouraged and we entreat him to desist from that”, Convener of the group Thomas Boakye said in an interview with dailymailgh.com.

The PYA also reacted to a newspaper publication attributed to MP for Effutu in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markin that sought to discredit the efforts of the leader of the seventh parliament.



“We see this as a masterminded strategy to ill-repute the chances of Hon Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as leader of the House in the eighth Parliament.



“The NPP can manage its internal matters and do not need an NDC affiliated newspaper or any media house or even a think-tank to decide on such matters”, Thomas further posited.



The group appealed to President Akufo-Addo to renew his mandate and expressed further expressed “confidence in the success of his second term and a successful parliament”.