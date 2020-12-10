Renewing mandate of President Akufo-Addo is tacit acceptance of policies - Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has described the renewal of President Akufo-Addo's mandate by the people of Ghana as a tacit acceptance of its policies and interventions.

He said the victory also showed the popularity of the President that scored him high marks.



Dr. Letsa who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC) after Monday's polls said the doors of President Akufo-Addo's marriage to the region have started to open and yielding dividend.



"The political marriage between the Region and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is beginning to open as events are showing."



He said the region historically and traditionally is United Party (UP) biased but the emergence of the late Jerry John Rawlings to the political platform, changed this dynamic and it behooves the party to reestablish this relationship, which should be communicated strongly to the people.

The Regional Minister said the fortunes of the party remained resolute under the government of President Akufo-Addo as many in-roads were being made showcasing an emerging political market place for the party in the Region, going forward.



Dr. Letsa said the people of the region should be assured of development in the second term of the NPP-led government irrespective of voting pattern with an available statistics showing improvement and annexation of the Hohoe Parliamentary seat.



He said Ghanaians have spoken and loudly too, but appeal to the people to remain calm and disregard any other misinformation and propaganda emanating from the camp of the opposition.



He thanked the people of the Region, the security agencies, the media, and political parties for making the general elections peaceful without major incidents.