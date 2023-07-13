1
Renowned Ghanaian writer Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo goes home

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo 81.jfif The late Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state funeral of renowned Ghanaian writer Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is being held today, Friday, July 13, 2023 at the State House, in Accra.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo sadly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The acclaimed writer was born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, a Fante village near Saltpond, in Mfantseman Municipal district, in the Central Region of Ghana

She achieved international recognition for her novel "Our Sister Killjoy" and her play "Anowa."

Prof. Aidoo's literary prowess extended beyond the boundaries of fiction, encompassing poetry, drama, and essays.

Her works tackled diverse themes, including gender roles, African identity, and post-colonialism, resonating with readers across generations.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo's contributions to the literary landscape have been widely celebrated, earning her numerous accolades throughout her career.

She received the Commonwealth Writers' Prize for Best Book in Africa for her novel "Changes" in 1992.

Additionally, she was honored with the prestigious Ghanatta Award for Literature in 2018, recognizing her enduring impact on Ghanaian and African literature.

Beyond her writing, Prof. Aidoo was an educator and advocate for women's empowerment.

She served as a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and was actively involved in promoting education and the arts in her country.

