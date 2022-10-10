Renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, in Ghana to offer free life-saving surgeries

Renowned Ghanaian-born American plastic surgeon, Michael K. Obeng

Renowned Ghanaian-born American plastic surgeon, Michael K. Obeng, is reportedly in Ghana to offer free life savings surgeries at the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who disclosed this in a tweet he shared on Monday, October 10, 2022, said that Dr. Obeng was in Ghana as part of a partnership to offer free services to Ghanaians.



He added that the plastic surgeon was in Ghana together with 31 specialist doctors from the United States and Germany and will be in the country for a week.



“Last night I was at the Ho Teaching Hospital to welcome my friend & globally acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng and his 31 colleague specialists from America & Germany on our 1-week special partnership for free life saving surgeries.



Background on Dr. Obeng:



Ghanaian-born, Harvard-trained Dr. Michael K. Obeng is one of the most sought-after cosmetic experts in the United States today.



Over the course of his two-decade career as director of MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, he has performed makeovers by cosmetic surgery for Hollywood elite, supermodels, musicians and royalty.

He was the first Black plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, and he is easily one of the most recognizable cosmetic surgeons in the United States today.



But Obeng’s life was not always so glamorous. Born into poverty in Ghana, Dr. Obeng worked various jobs and surmounted extraordinary obstacles to put himself through school in the United States.



Now a successful cosmetic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Obeng is giving back. In 2008, he founded R.E.S.T.O.R.E, a non-profit organization that provides free reconstructive surgery to patients from emerging countries.



In the past 13 years, R.E.S.T.O.R.E has performed more than 1,500 surgeries in Africa and Central America, worth more than $70 million, free of charge. He is also building a multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical plant in Ghana to curb the importation of fake drugs into the country.



Read the MP’s tweet below:





Last night I was at the Ho Teaching Hospital to welcome my friend & globally acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng and his 31 colleague specialists from America & Germany on our 1-week special partnership for free life saving surgeries. Everyone deserves quality health???????? pic.twitter.com/DIkmCJgRAn — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 10, 2022

