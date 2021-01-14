Reopening of schools: GIJ adhering to all coronavirus safety protocols - Management

Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has released a statement countering earlier report by the Republic Press Newspaper on the disregard of COVID-19 safety protocols on the school's campus.

According to management, there are laid down rules to ensure the safety of students and staff as they return to lectures following the reopening of Universities across the country.



The school has also implemented the "No Mask, No Entry" policy to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as the checking of temperatures of all persons, entering both campuses of the university.



Read the full statement below:



RE: DISREGARD FOR COVID-19 PROTOCOLS AT GIJ



The attention of the Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has been drawn to the above publication captured on page 9 of the Wednesday 13th January, 2021 edition of the Republic Press Newspaper.



Contrary to the paper’s report that authorities of the school are not doing much to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the reality tells a different story.

It is necessary for the general public to note that the following measures have been put in place by the Institute to check the spread of COVID-19:



1. All first year undergraduate students attend lectures from the Dzorwulu Campus of the Institute. This means that the Ringway Campus at Osu will experience a considerable decrease in student numbers as only continuing students will use facilities there for the 2020/2021 academic year.



2. Veronica buckets, soap and hand sanitizers have been placed at vantage points for usage by students, staff and visitors.



3. Security staff of the Institute are allocated at the entrances of both the Ringway and Dzorwulu campuses to check temperatures of all persons entering our campuses.



4. The Institute operates a strict NO MASK NO ENTRY regime at both campuses.



5. A hybrid learning system which employs the face-to-face as well as online learning modules are currently in use to enhance physical distancing.

6. Large classes have been divided into smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.



7. Both campuses of the Institute were fumigated on 6th January 2021 in fulfilment of government



directive.



Management wishes to assure the general public that the strict enforcement of the above protocols as well as an enhanced hygiene regime activated at both campuses of the Institute will ensure a safe 2020/2021 academic year for students, staff and the general public.