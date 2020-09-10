General News

Repatriated Ghanaians beg EC to allow them to register for new voters’ ID

Some repatriated Ghanaians have petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold a special voters’ registration exercise for them to enable them take part in the December 7 polls.

Fronting as the Collation of Repatriated Ghanaians, the group comprises Ghanaians who were unable to partake in the recently held voters registration exercise because they were either observing the mandatory quarantine or yet to return to Ghana due to border closures.



In statement, the group stated that, “majority of us were either observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine or were yet to return to Ghana. Although we were assured that special arrangements would be made for us, nothing is forthcoming.”



“Our understanding is that provided we arrive in Ghana at least three months to the general election special arrangements would be made for such persons to register but it seems such an assurance is not forthcoming."

Before the latest petition to the EC, leader of the group, Kingsley Dunyo Kingsley, had expressed worry over the prospect of Ghanaians stranded abroad being disenfranchised.



The compilation of a new voters’ register commenced on Tuesday, June 30, and ended on Tuesday, August 6, 2020.



However, due to the temporary closure of Ghana’s borders to the international community in March 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19 to minimise spread, Ghanaians who were abroad were unable to partake in the registration process.

