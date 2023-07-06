Report men who force you to have oral, anal sex to police - Ursula tells women

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Communication and Digitization Minister

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has explained that anal and oral sex practices fall under unnatural carnal knowledge as contained in relevant laws.

She, thus, called on especially women who are forced by theoir partners to engage in such acts to resist and or report them to the police for action to be taken.



The MP, who doubles as Minister of Communication was speaking on the debate around the anti-LGBTQ+ law currently before parliament.



“For the avoidance of doubt and the information of all Ghanaians, oral sex, anal sex regardless of whether it is between woman and man, man and man or woman and woman is illegal under our law and so if there is anybody who is practising oral sex or anal sex please note that what you are doing is against the existing law of this country.



“And so I will urge any woman or young girl being subjected to any such practice under the guise of heterosexual sex to know that what they are being asked to do is against and law and must seek help from the Police.



"Anal sex is unnatural carnal knowledge, use of sex toys is unnatural carnal knowledge,” she clarified.

Her views were met with murmurs and giggles by members of Parliament on both sides of the aisle.



Parliament on July 5 received and started debate on the Bill properly called: Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



It received unanimous support when the speaker requested that MPs who wanted to dissent should rise up and make their views known.