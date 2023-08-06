Report politicians looting state funds – Martin Kpebu advises

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has advised Ghanaians not to be afraid of exposing politicians amassing wealth illegally. He wants Ghanaians to be bold and unafraid of death when it comes to exposing corrupt politicians.

He has vowed to ‘deal with’ a current Minister of the Akufo-Addo administration who has become wealthy overnight and is said to own four gargantuan mansions situated in the wealthy suburb of East Legon, Accra.



Speaking on The Keypoints on TV3 on Saturday, August 5, 2023, he stressed that “a current minister straight since he came into office. I have been talking about it. We will deal with it. Don’t be scared of death…’



He revealed that “a few months ago, somebody took me to East Legon and showed me four houses belonging to a certain minister” but the person was too scared to report and handle the matter themselves.



This, he said, does not augur well for the fight against governmental graft and therefore wants Ghanaians to be bold enough to report such politicians to the appropriate quarters such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

‘He is scared. He doesn’t want to go forward so he sees me making noise here, so to speak. And he says Kpebu, “you come and I will show you something. Gargantuan houses. Millions of dollars,'” Mr Kpebu lamented.



News about how the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah stashed millions of dollars in her room has reignited the discussion on how politicians become extremely wealthy in no time after being appointed into various positions.



Beyond urging Ghanaians to be bold in exposing thieving politicians, Me Kpebu wants appropriate and more biting laws passed to check the lifestyles of politicians to prevent them from stealing and getting away with it.