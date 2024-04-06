Reptiles, grasscutters take over Komenda Sugar Factory site

The current state of the factory

The premises of the Komenda Sugar Factory has become a hunting ground for grasscutters and is being invaded by reptiles.

The factory which was almost completed under NDC’s John Dramani Mahama has been abandoned leaving it to rot in the bush.



It was expected to employ over 700 unemployed youth to reduce the unemployment rate in Komenda and neighbouring towns.



EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan upon visiting the factory found out that the factory machines have rusted and most of the parts broken down. The roofing sheets of the factory are also torn.



The sugarcane nursed to be used to feed the factory has been overgrown by weeds and is being consumed by residents.



Residents in an interview expressed disappointment in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for abandoning the factory, saying this has made life difficult for the youth of the town.



According to them, they expected President Akufo-Addo to continue and complete the factory for them to be employed. They threatened not to vote for the NPP in the upcoming general election for disappointing them.

They are equally disappointed in former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who claims to hail from Komenda for failing to get the factory operating when he was a Minister.



The factory was ‘magically’ opened for operation in 2023 when the former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen visited the facility and three days later, it was shut down again.



The resident says they will vote for NDC because they might continue the factory since they initiated it. They are hopeful that the NDC running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang being a native of Komenda, will help complete it for operationalization.



The government has indicated that negotiations are underway to get the factory running again.



Furthermore, the residents lamented over the deplorable roads in the area.