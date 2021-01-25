Requiem masses are held to plead clemency for the dead - Archbishop Naameh

A reqiem mass was held for the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings

Requiem masses are held to pray for God’s mercy no matter how a person has lived his or her life, Archbishop Philip Naameh, General Secretary for the Ghana Bishops Conference has explained.

This discussion comes after a requiem mass was held in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra on Sunday 24th January 2021.



Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and his children, Zanetor, Amina, Asantewaa, and Kimathi were present at the mass.



Present at the event was the President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



The Former President John Mahama, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Asiedu Nketia and NDC’s National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo were also present.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Archbishop Philip Naameh, General Secretary for the Ghana Bishops Conference explained that all baptized Catholics who practiced the faith until their demise are given Requiem masses.

He explained that the masses are held for persons who died unexpected deaths.



“Although all deaths are unexpected, some are more unexpected than others. So the Requiem mass is saying that through our prayers the departed will meet God in a merciful judgement and that our prayer will also be addressed to God to be merciful and forging and open the way of heaven to the departed, “ he added.



Former President of the Republic of Ghana and founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, died after battling a short illness.



Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 73.