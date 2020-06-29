General News

Residents in Sekondi-Takoradi express fear as rains set in

Some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its environs have expressed fear over the perennial flooding in the Metropolis, with, homelessness, loss of lives and property.

The residents, especially those living in flood-prone areas like Takoradi Market Circle, Sagoe, Essikafo-Ambantem No. 1&2 Electoral Areas, Kokompe industrial enclave, Adakope, Accra Station, Zenith, OIC, Effiakuma and surrounding communities reiterated the need to ensure that measures were put in place to curtail the menace.



They noted that some parts of the Metropolis were flooded even with the slightest rains that led to damage and displacements, adding that the floodwaters broke into their homes, stores and offices, destroying property leaving many stranded.



“The road leading to the Takoradi Airport and the Sekondi to Takoradi road is always submerged due to choked gutters on the shoulders of the road”, they pointed out.



According to them, some private and commercial vehicles get trapped in the waters.



Many of the affected residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview attributed the floods to choked gutters, narrow and shallow gutters and poor drainage system.

At the Busumakura Street joining the Wiawso Highway and close to the Mankesim White house, a second-hand goods dealer who gave her name as Auntie Konadu lamented that her store, near the Tobinco Pharmacy, normally flooded.



When the GNA visited the Kokompe industrial enclave, a mechanic, Mr Samuel Otoo bemoaned the perennial flooding adding that most stores around the enclave flooded anytime it rained.



Madam Veronica Dakudzi, a resident at Adakope near the Takoradi Air Force barracks lamented how the waters washed away many of her valuables and called on the government to visit the affected area and assist the victims with some respite.



"I sometimes have to put my children on my back and find my way through the flood to go outside and I stand there for more than four hours sometimes, and even now, I can’t sleep on my mattress because it is soaked and the sun has not been shining too".



A resident at the Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2 Electoral Area, another major flood-prone area in the Metropolis, Auntie Awo also lamented that her room and her container shop were filled with floodwaters after a few hours in the recent heavy rains, destroying some personal belongings.

Mr Adeyemi Olawunmi told the GNA that most storm drains in and around the area, especially the Mankessim White House area and behind the Axim Road Highway were choked and left unstilted for long thereby causing flooding even with the slightest downpour.



He hinted that his room got flooded to a height of three feet with property worth hundreds of cedis destroyed during a downpour that occurred two-weeks ago adding, “the room is gradually becoming normal with some losses like books, clothes, shoes, electronics and electrical devices, toiletries, foodstuffs and carpet among others.”



He argued that the perennial flooding had exposed the poor drainage system in the Metropolis that came with criticism every rainy season and queried "whether we are ready to take steps to permanently address this perennial problem".



The Central Business District is vulnerable to flooding, and its poor drainage system blocked by trash and silt is criticized.



The situation is not different at market centres and residential homes as occupants were also trapped.

Drains are engulfed in heaps of rubbish, blocking the flow of the waters.



While filth has taken over wide areas of the city as floods swept away garbage and debris.



Takoradi is far below sea level, making it vulnerable to flooding, coupled with its poor drainage system, usually blocked by trash and silt.



All efforts to get the reactions of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Assembly, Mr John Laste, on the measures they have put in place to bring the situation under control yielded no results.



However, Mr James Obeng, Metro Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) when contacted said his outfit was conducting damage assessments in affected areas, and relief operations.

“We have also conducted damage assessments in some affected areas and relief operations and have submitted the report to our regional office awaiting their response”, he added.

