Residents living along flood prone areas heeding to caution - Upper East NADMO

Upper East Regional NADMO Director, Jerry Ting Yalal Tingbetuon Asamani

Correspondence from Upper East Region

The National Disaster Management Organization in the Upper East Region says it expects minimal flood havoc on lives and properties this year because residents living along the White Volta have heeded to caution and precautionary measures put in place.



Authorities in neighbouring Burkina Faso last week announced the annual spillage of two dams which have exceeded their limits.



Excess water from the spillage mostly causes flood havoc on settlements along the White Volta, claiming lives and destroying properties.



It's a ritual that torments the Upper East and North East Regions every year. The floods are part of the reason the government is constructing a Multipurpose Dam in Pwalugu to collect the excess water for agricultural use and to curb the recurrence.



To minimize the impact of the floodwaters yearly, authorities in Ghana, notably NADMO usually take measures including announcements to caution and inform residents near the water body to move to higher ground for safety.

As Regional Director of the NADMO in Upper East Region, Jerry Ting Yalal Tingbetuon Asamani is responsible for ensuring the measures are carried out to save lives and protect properties.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Upper East Regional correspondent, Senyalah Castro at a training session for staff of NADMO at the Gowrie Irrigation Dam Friday, Mr Asamani said residents have so far adhered and are cooperating well with the organization to minimize the impact of the floods.



"Residents have heeded to the precautionary measures we have put in place and some of them have moved to higher grounds. Some others have also prepared themselves to move out into schools. Farmers have also been made to understand that no one should attempt crossing the white Volta or enter into the water. So since lives and properties have not been lost so far, I can confidently say residents have paid heed to our advises and measures."



Mr Asamani said NADMO is however not complacent and will continue to sensitize the public on the dangers of moving into floodwaters.



He revealed that the organization has taken supply of relief items to take care of the immediate needs of people and communities which would be hit by a disaster.

He added that teams of the organization have been positioned at various locations along the White Volta and charged with educating the people and providing assistance in times of emergency.



He said the Pwalugu and Kobori bridges are the only approved routes, urging the public not to use routes other than them.



The Director stated the readiness of NADMO to handle any eventuality this season, but he was quick to advise the public to prioritize their safety while NADMO takes care of what it can to soften the impact of any disaster the rains may cause.

