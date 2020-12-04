Resilient Ewes don't fear gun - A Plus speaks on military deployment in Volta region

Social commentator, A Plus

Following news reportage that there’s heavy military presence in the Volta region ahead of the general elections on Monday, December 7, 2020, social media commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has said ewes are unshaken by gun-wielding military men.

According to him, it’s clear who has to be at a polling station on the election day, hence, the need for the military men not to attempt to suppress eligible voters.



He, therefore, called on the military men in the region to rescind their decision to suppress voltarians to avoid any chaotic scene before, during and after the elections.



In a Facebook live video, the musician turned politician said, “…You’ve deployed soldiers to the Volta region. An ewe man is not afraid of guns so don’t go and start anything you cannot finish…the constitution is very clear on who must be at the polling station. The resilience of an Ewe man, you cannot suppress them.”



He continued that the general elections “Is all about talks, patience and education are all that is needed for a peaceful election.”



In September 2020, security personnel were deployed to the Volta region to calm down situations in the wake of the Western Togoland Secessionist attacks in the region.

Both the Volta House of chiefs and the opposition NDC have called on the government to as a matter of urgency to withdraw the military from the region but their plea was not heard.



According to the vice president of the Volta House of Chiefs, Togbe Patamia Dzekley the security presence in the region may suppress votes on the election day.



The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul in a response to the afore-mentioned claim said the military men were deployed to secure all borders of the country in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.



He stressed that the military men in the Volta Region were to support the Ghana Immigration Service to enforce the closure of borders directive issued by Akufo-Addo.