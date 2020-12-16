Resistance against Public Universities Bill must get stronger - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has slammed the government for sending the Public Universities Bill to the house for approval despite the disapproval from Ghanaians.

He said before the elections, the government assured Ghanaians it would not pass the controversial bill without broad consultation but has taken it back to have it passed.



According to him, the government is doing this because it will not have the numbers to do so in the eight Parliament.



He revealed there would be other similar books the government seeks to pass before this current parliament ends.



Read his post below.

It seems to me that most of the obnoxious pieces of legislation which faced strong resistance from the general public and which the government assured had been shelved going into the December 7 election are all now being brought back to Parliament during this dying days of the 7th Parliament and especially as government sees that it does not have the numbers to pursue these unpopular bills in the 8th Parliament.



The Public University Bill and the Pre Tertiary Education Bill are but few examples on the list. Others are on their way in the Energy and Finance sectors.



We must brace up for the next few days and keep our focus also on Parliament else we would have none but ourselves to blame.



The resistance must get stronger and bolder!