Resolution of any disputes should be done through legal means - UK says as it congratulates Akufo-Addo

Ian Walker British High Commissioner.png Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana

Fri, 11 Dec 2020 Source: Peace FM

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Iain Walker has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana in the just-ended elections.

He also congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama for his campaign during the polls.

In a tweet, Mr Walker said “I congratulate President-elect @NAkufoAddo on his re-election, @JDMahama for his campaign & all the Flag of Ghana people for building on your proud reputation for inclusion, peace & tolerance.

“We await final Parliamentary results & encourage resolution of any disputes through legal means.”

Read the tweet below.

