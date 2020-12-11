Resolution of any disputes should be done through legal means - UK says as it congratulates Akufo-Addo

Iain Walker, British High Commissioner to Ghana

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Mr Iain Walker has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as president of Ghana in the just-ended elections.

He also congratulated former president John Dramani Mahama for his campaign during the polls.



In a tweet, Mr Walker said “I congratulate President-elect @NAkufoAddo on his re-election, @JDMahama for his campaign & all the Flag of Ghana people for building on your proud reputation for inclusion, peace & tolerance.



“We await final Parliamentary results & encourage resolution of any disputes through legal means.”

Read the tweet below.





