Resolving Ghana-Nigeria row, comparing Mahama, Akufo-Addo's terms – Dele Momodu 'Says it Loud'

Bilateral trade relations between Ghana and Nigeria have not been the same for some time now owing to an impasse between traders of both countries.

The ‘war’ practically has to do with the subject of legalities of the Nigerians whom some Ghanaian traders say have taken over the business space.



Many have been speaking on this and latest to add his views is Nigerian business mogul, Chief Dele Momudu.



Having worked within the Ghanaian space as an employee, he believes the treatment being meted out to his countrymen is unfair.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s Say It Loud show, the Chairman of the Ovation Media Group lamented the lack of love between the two sister countries and among other things, backed calls for the revision of the fee foreigners to be able to engage in retail businesses in Ghana.

Having played a key role in propagating the developmental projects of the previous government in 2016, Chief Dele Momodu also made a comparative analysis of the incumbent Akufo-Addo-led administration and its Mahama-led predecessor.



