Resort to legal processes in addressing electoral grievances - Asantehene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Political Parties contesting in the December General Election should strive to resort to laid-down regulations and legal processes in addressing electoral grievances, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has cautioned.

He tasked them not to engage in violence, saying, Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials ought to be preserved.



The Asantehene indicated that politicians must take a cue from what had befallen other African countries whose electoral processes had been marred by violence and mayhem due to misunderstanding.



He gave the advice when the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.



The Vice-President is in the Ashanti Region on a four-day working visit to inaugurate completed development projects and also inspect ongoing ones.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu asked political parties to conduct their campaign activities in a peaceful and healthy manner.

Their focus, according to the king, should always be on issues affecting the development and welfare of the people.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu said without peace, it would be difficult for the nation to create a harmonious environment for socio-economic growth.



He said politicians were expected to demonstrate a high sense of political maturity to foster incident-free polls.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia was grateful to the king for his wise counsel.



He assured that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would remain focused and committed to delivering on its campaign promises.