Respect the desire of Ghanaians for peace - Togbe Afede tells politicians

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV

Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has urged politicians to respect the desire of Ghanaians for peace in the upcoming 2020 election polls.

He said there is the need for tolerance and a commitment to fair play during the elections adding that all forms of individual interests and political party loyalties should be swept under the carpet.



Togbe Afede who said this in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency noted that those who truly desire to serve the country will not resort to violence as means of securing power.

He added, in the face of various challenges facing Ghanaians, including; the COVID-19 pandemic, joblessness, and generally difficult living conditions, among others, what Ghanaians need is hope and not fear.



Togbe Afede however appealed to the Electoral Commission ( EC) to ensure that all polling station processes and protocols are observed to enable an effective voting process.