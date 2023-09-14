Respect yourself by redeeming your promises – NDC man to Akufo-Addo

Richard Manuribe, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honor his commitments to the Ghanaian and uphold the principles of justice.

Speaking on a panel discussion on TV XYZ on September 13, 2023, he expressed his concerns about what he called unfulfilled promises made by the president, particularly in the areas of security and economic development.



Manuribe began by emphasizing the need for President Akufo-Addo, to respect himself and address the promises he made to the Ghanaian populace.



He then pointed to specific promises made by President Akufo-Addo, including the pledge to establish "one district, one factory" and ensure better security.



However, according to Manuribe, most of these promises remain unfulfilled, and the country is grappling with security challenges, with citizens resorting to extreme security measures like triple-locking their doors due to increasing insecurity.



He accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing pro-NPP judges to various courts, which, according to him, is detrimental to the justice system in Ghana.



"See, at 70, he needs to respect himself; I'm not insulting the president; I'm just being honest.

"It is we the Ghanaians who voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, you promised us one district-one factory, you promised us justice in this country, he said there will be protected security but now go to the towns even padlocks are scarce because people lock their rooms three times before they can go to bed, there is insecurity in this town...



"You, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have come to destroy the justice system and brought NPP people there,” he lamented.







AM/SARA



