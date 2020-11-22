Retain ‘performing’ Akufo-Addo – Kwabena Agyepong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, says President Akufo-Addo and his government have delivered on their promises and the people of Ghana ought to retain the administration in office in the December 7th polls.

Kwabena Agyepong made the call when he addressed a rally of the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency today, the 21st of November 2020. Mr Agyepong over the last four months has been traveling with President Akufo-Addo throughout the country ahead of the 7th December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



“Everywhere we have been, the President has delivered on his mandate, whether it is infrastructure, whether it is schools, roads, water and what have you. We have a President who has compassion, a President who is competent, a President who has a vision, a President who is a man of action, a President who loves his people and a President who wants to serve the country Ghana,” the former NPP chief scribe said.



“On the 7th of December, Ghanaians around the country are going to deliver a resounding endorsement to his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my brother John Peter Amewu, and I am sure next for years will see greater development,” Kwabena Agyepong added.

Resumption of 2020 Campaign



President Akufo-Addo resumed his election 2020 campaign today the 21st of November 2020, after a one-week suspension following the death of the former President of the Republic, His Excellency, Jerry John Rawlings, on the 12th of November 2020, to honor his memory. The President upon resumption first inaugurated the 45kw micro-hydro power generation plant at Alavanyo in the Volta Region. He also inspected on-going construction works of a five thousand (5,000) seater sports stadium with astroturf in the Hohoe Constituency.



Over the next sixteen (15) days before the 7th December 2020 elections, President Akufo-Addo will be touring the Greater Accra Region Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region, and the Ashanti Region. The Vice President and running mate of President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to campaign in the remaining regions of the country, particularly the five northern regions, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, Northern and North East.