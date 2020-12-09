Retired Police Officer wins Wa West Constituency Parliamentary seat

Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu (rtd), has won the Wa West Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after beating Mr Daniel Dari Kuusogno of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just ended general election.

Supt. Toobu (rtd) pulled 27, 550 votes of a total of 39, 593 valid votes cast representing 69.58 per cent while Mr Kuusogno garnered 13, 143 votes representing 30.42 per cent.



Mr Joseph Pii-etey, the Returning Officer for the Wa West Constituency declared the retired police officer winner of the contest at Wechiau on Tuesday.



A total of 40,829 electorates participated in the election in the Wa West Constituency out of a total of 52,523 registered voters, with 1,236 rejected ballots being recorded.



The Bulinjin Community in the constituency with 436 registered voters did not participate in the election because there were no lights in the community.

The Community mounted sign posts at both the entrance and exit of the community which read "Safe Journey, Bulinjin. No Light No Vote 2020 election".



Sup. Toobu (rtd), was born on 6th August 1968 and joined the Ghana Police Service in November 1992 as a recruit.



He rose to the rank of DSP in July 2017 and promoted to the rank of a superintendent in July, 2018.



Sup. Toobu (rtd) served as the Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) until he resigned to contest the Wa West Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC in July 2019.