Rev. Boakye's church reveals how they were planning to fly him abroad for treatment

Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Sick The late founder and leader of the Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leadership of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church has stated that preparations were underway to take the late founder and leader of the Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, abroad before his demise.

According to a statement issued by a legal counsel for the Church, Alexander Abban, Rev. Anthony Boakye was going to be taken aboard for treatment after he complained of pains in his left leg.

The statement added that the late pastor suddenly fell seriously ill as arrangements were being made for him to travel abroad which led to his death.

“On 31 January 2023, his family was compelled to take him back to the hospital when he complained of sharp pains in his left leg. It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and that there was the need to fly him out of the country to seek further medical care and, if necessary, undergo a surgical operation.

“Preparations were underway to make that journey when he was suddenly taken ill and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost around 2:00 am on Tuesday 21 February 2023,” parts of the statement read.

“We entreat all members of the church and the general public to keep him in your prayers for God to grant him peaceful repose in the bosom of Abraham, our father in faith. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course," the statement added.

The Founder and Leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Rev Boakye has been suffering from a stroke since November 2021 which left him bedridden. He subsequently sought extensive medical care at private facilities before he was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at a point.

When news of his passing broke on Wednesday, February, 22,2023, many members of the church trooped to the premises of his church at Ngleshie Amanfro near the Kasoa toll booth.

It may be recalled that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in November 2022 told his church members that he died and was resurrected after five days.

"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in a video message to his church.

IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
