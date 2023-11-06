Rev. Owusu Bempah breaks silence after Bawumia’s victory with spiritual revelation

Dr Bawumia and Rev Owusu Bempah

Rev. Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International has spoken following the victory of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as NPP flagbearer.

The NPP primaries came to an end over the weekend with Bawumia obtaining 118,210 votes representing 61.47%, beating his main contender Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central who obtained 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



On Sunday 5th November 2023, Rev Owusu Bempah ministered in his church touching on the outcome of the NPP primaries.



He said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is yet to be accepted in the spiritual realm.



“Yesterday NPP delegates decided on vice president. They have chosen him but Ghana’s spirit has not confirmed him yet. Spiritual realm not confirmed,” he said.

“Some things have been confirmed. Other things are not confirmed. So, still, he has work to do. If he wants to lead Ghana, he has a lot of work to do. He shouldn’t get carried away by the victory. He has a lot of physical and spiritual work to do. The spirits at the four corners of Ghana are yet to decide. They decide before humans vote to manifest it,” the pastor explained.



Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that the next president of Ghana will come to his pulpit to testify.



“It is not only about spiritual; a physical person is also involved… The one to sit on the throne will be here to testify,” he announced.



