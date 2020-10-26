Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah preaches peace ahead of elections

Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

Founder and Apostle General of Royal house Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has cautioned against violence and the creation of fear and panic ahead of December 7 polls.

According to him, there is no need for individuals to take up arms and cause trouble in order to win power.



He emphasized that the selection of the next president of Ghana is in the hands of God and as such has entreated Ghanaians to remain calm.

“Ghana, as we go on the road of Election 2020, do not fall, by the way, do not kill yourselves, do not cause trouble,” he said.



Acknowledging the efforts of government, he advised the citizenry to appreciate it when a particular party performs well.