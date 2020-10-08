'Ride on the back of the elephant for development' – Akufo-Addo tells Upper East Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the people of the Upper East Region to cast their votes in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2020 election for development and progress.

He said the voting trend in the Region since 1992 had always been in favour of the National Democratic Congress and has as a result of this asked the electorates to change their voting pattern towards the NPP.



“The Upper East Region is one of the Regions that is very biased towards the NPP. Ever since we started voting in 1992, no NPP Presidential candidate has ever won the majority of the votes in the Region.”

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people of Zebilla constituency in the Upper East Region as part of activities to mark the first day of his two-day working visit to the Region.



He said; “The time has come to change the equation. Let us now move with the elephant, let the people of the Upper East region come and sit on the back of the elephant and enjoy the progress.”