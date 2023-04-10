Rightify Ghana calls on police to arrest man threatening to behead gays in Ghana

The man is heard threatening to behead gays

A human rights organisation in Ghana, Rightify Ghana, has called on the Ghana Police Service to locate and arrest a man who has been captured in a video threatening to behead anyone identified as gay.

Sharing this message via Twitter and the video clip, the group has asked the police to act on the video.



In the video, the bare-chested man, wielding a cutlass while looking into the camera, is heard stating that he would ensure that he gets gay people killed.



The man adds that if it means putting his life on the line, he would ensure that it is done.



“Anyone we find physically to be gay, we will behead them. I will sacrifice my life or you have to put me in prison," he said.

However, the police are yet to respond to the group's call.



See the tweet below:





Machete-wielding man threatens to behead gay persons in Ghana



We have sighted a viral video of a man with a machete threatening that "anyone we find physically to be gay, we will behead them. I will sacrifice my life or you have to put me in prison."@GhPoliceService must act‼️ pic.twitter.com/qZQ8xJ3Nwf — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) April 9, 2023

AE/OGB