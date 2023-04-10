7
Menu
News

Rightify Ghana calls on police to arrest man threatening to behead gays in Ghana

Man Threatens To Behead Gays The man is heard threatening to behead gays

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A human rights organisation in Ghana, Rightify Ghana, has called on the Ghana Police Service to locate and arrest a man who has been captured in a video threatening to behead anyone identified as gay.

Sharing this message via Twitter and the video clip, the group has asked the police to act on the video.

In the video, the bare-chested man, wielding a cutlass while looking into the camera, is heard stating that he would ensure that he gets gay people killed.

The man adds that if it means putting his life on the line, he would ensure that it is done.

“Anyone we find physically to be gay, we will behead them. I will sacrifice my life or you have to put me in prison," he said.

However, the police are yet to respond to the group's call.

See the tweet below:



AE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: