Road works continue in Assin North amidst ongoing by-election

Residents of Akonfudi in Assin North woke up on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to find the construction of roads in full force despite the commencement of the by-elections in the constituency.

In some videos captured by GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, one of the road contractors disclosed that works on the road started on Tuesday morning, around 5:30 am.



In the video, a grader can be seen levelling a heap of soil on a stretch of road in front of the Akonfudi A and B Polling Stations and this action is believed to influence the voting choice of the Assin North electorates by the NPP.



Massive road works by the NPP began in Assin North right after the Supreme Court ruling on May 13 to expunge the name of the then MP of the area, Jame Gyakye Quayson from the records of parliament.



Despite the backlash from the constituents of Assin North and politicians, the construction of roads has continued unperturbed.

The Assin North electorates go to the polls today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to decide who represents the constituency in parliament between NPP's Charles Opoku, NDC's James Gyakye Quayson and LPG's Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.











ABJ/OGB