Robbery Attacks: IGP storms Bolga and environs, deploys Special Anti-Robbery commandos

James Oppong-Boanuh, IGP

As part of measures geared towards addressing the insecurity in the five regions of the North, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is in the Upper East Region for a working tour.

In recent times, there have been several reports from the Upper East region of robbery attacks on citizens in the region.



The robberies are both daylight and night robberies on the people at home and even in Church. Worrying is also the incessant attacks on market women who ply the roads to Burkina Faso for tomatoes.



In the Upper East Region, the IGP according to the Upper East Regional Police P.R.O ASP David Okyere-Fianko will be visiting some Districts which have been earmarked as hotspots of these robbery attacks in the region.

The Inspector-General of Police is expected to also meet the media in the region in an interactive session on measures put in place to ensure that citizens are provided with the protection they need to keep them safe.



Meanwhile, the IGP has deployed Special Anti-Robbery Teams to support local police in some of the affected areas, to combat crime.