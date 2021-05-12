Robbery gang cause chaos, bolt with gold dealer’s GH¢25,000 at Nkaseim

The incident occured at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region

Six armed robbers on Sunday, May 9, 2020, attacked a gold dealer at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region and made away with an amount of GH¢25,000.

The police in the Region has since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime. According to a report by Daily Guide, the robbery occurred around 8:00 pm on Sunday.



The shop owner and gold merchant, Derrick Appau, revealed that despite the struggle between him and his attackers who wielded AK47, they managed to bolt away with a sum of GH¢25, 000.



There was a massive shooting during the incident which resulted in two persons sustaining injuries. The two identified as Simon Nuamah and Amos were rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment.

Another, Akua Sona, a woman in her 30’s was also knocked down by a speeding vehicle during the shooting.



The Ahafo Regional Police Spokesman, ASP Kwame Loh, has indicated that his outfit has launched an investigation into the robbery urging residents and the public to assist the police with information on the suspected robbers who are currently on the run.