Rojo Mettle Nunoo was not thrown out of national collation centre – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as “surprising” reports that National Democratic Congress representative Rojo Mettle Nunoo was thrown out of the national collation centre on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.
According to the EC, the report is “false.”
“Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo was never at any point driven out of the national collation centre. This allegation comes as a surprise to the Commission,” the election management body said in a statement.
