9
Menu
News

Rojo Mettle Nunoo was not thrown out of national collation centre – EC

Rojo Mettle Nunoo Health Rojo Mettle Nunoo of the National Democratic Congress

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 Source: Class FM

The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as “surprising” reports that National Democratic Congress representative Rojo Mettle Nunoo was thrown out of the national collation centre on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.

According to the EC, the report is “false.”

“Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo was never at any point driven out of the national collation centre. This allegation comes as a surprise to the Commission,” the election management body said in a statement.

Read the full statement below:



Source: Class FM
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: