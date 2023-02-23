0
Menu
News

Roofing of new Apiate community begins

Appiatse Roofing.jpeg About ten of the building have gotten to the roofing level

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

Roofing of the Apiate reconstruction site has begun as the rebuilding of the community progresses steadily.

A visit to the Apiate community on Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023, by GhanaWeb indicated that roofing has begun with carpenters busily putting roofing sheets on the building.

This has given hope to the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee and victims of the explosion that contractors are going to work within time to ensure that they stay within the June 2023 deadline to finish the building projects.

About ten of the building have gotten to the roofing level where contractors are ready to start roofing.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Public Relations Officer of the committee, Thywill Quarshie explained that there are six contractors working on the rebuilding of the Apiate community being supervised by the Architectural & Engineering Services Limited (AESL), a practicing professional group of Consulting Architects, Civil, Structural, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Land and Quantity Surveyors as a consultant to the project.

He said, “when we go for site meetings, the works of the contractors are rated by AESL which gives pressure on other contractors to work very hard to meet the specifications of the project.”

Thywill Quarshie is hopeful that the supply of materials will be frequent so that contractors can finish within the stipulated time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: