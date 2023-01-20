Rousing welcome for Kennedy Agyapong in Upper West Region

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong continues his tour of the regions with the view to energizing the base of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to give hope to the party people.

He touched ground in the Upper West Region of the country in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and there was a massive crowd that gave him a warm but tumultuous reception.



Many of these people were party supporters, sympathizers and persons who believe in his ideas.



Over the past couple of months, Hon. Agyapong has been crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country to motivate the members and supporters of the NPP to continue to support the party despite the economic challenges the country is going through.



The ravages of covid 19 and its accompanying conundrum, have made many Ghanaians show resentment toward the ruling party. Some government appointees even find it difficult to explain things to the masses and groups in public places.

Mr Agyapong, being a man of the people, has taken it upon himself to go around the country to sacrifice in convincing the masses that, the NPP government will still deliver and that Ghanaians should be a bit patient.



In his tours, the business mogul cum philanthropist has also been motivating the youth particularly young entrepreneurs with his business experience.



Agyapong has declared intentions to contest the NPP presidential primaries should the party open nominations. According to him, Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (PHD) will be the cornerstone of his administration should he get the chance to lead the party and government.