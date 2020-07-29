General News

Rousing welcome for Naana Opoku-Agyemang in Komenda as campaign kicks off

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang acknowledging cheers from town folks

It was a rousing welcome for the running mate of the New Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who visited her hometown, Komenda to seek blessings ahead of a busy campaign period.

A day after her inauguration in Accra, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang returned to her hometown to officially announce herself as the NDC’s running mate to the chief and people of the town.



Pictures shared on social media indicate that her arrival was greeted with excitement and jamboree by residents of Komenda.



The former Education Minister also called on the Omanhene of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II to inform him of her mission.



“Under the normal circumstances, I was supposed to visit my father to seek his thoughts when the invitation was extended to me. However, the urgent nature of the invitation made it impossible. All the same, I reached out to my Father on phone for his blessings.



“I’m here to inform my father that what I told him about on phone has in deed, happened and to seek his fatherly blessings. This is why I’m here. My father, here I am. Your daughter is now running mate to the NDC flag bearer”, she said.

Nana Kojo Kru said he was first struck by Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s uniqueness when she was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



He assured her of the town’s support and was hopeful that Komenda was going to be the birthplace of the first Ghanaian female Vice President.



“I discovered your relationship with us and your works, even in Komenda here. I thus got my palace to even hand over the royal staff to you. That staff is the staff of the royal stool. You made it easier for us because you never abandoned us,” he told the NDC running mate.



“You are my daughter, my loving daughter. We gave birth to you for a purpose, and that purpose, you have always lived it. We are proud of you. We know that you were selected not just because you are a woman, but because you are extremely competent,” he said.



Joy FM reports that after the meeting with the chief and elders, Naana Opoku-Agyemang addressed a crowd of ecstatic youth at the Komenda lorry park.

The rousing support from my Hometown, Komenda goes beyond the joy of being associated with this milestone. It also amplifies the realisation that there is a place for us all, to rise up and be seated in positions where we can effect change. The time is now! #JMandJane2020 pic.twitter.com/m0wPYJNchD — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) July 29, 2020

