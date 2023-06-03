S/R: Teachers, students flee conflict Lukula community over renewed clashes

File photo

Academic activities have grounded to a halt as Teachers and Students flee the conflict Lukula community over violent attacks on Mempeasem and Lukula communities in the Savannah Region.

The Police have arrested three persons and are currently pursuing others in connection with the violent attacks by opposition factions in land and chieftaincy dispute.



On May 30, 2023, a gang numbering about 50 invaded the Mempeasem community and kidnapped a 50-year-old man.



The gang however, fled into the bush when the Police responded to the attack.



Speaking to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the GES at the Mamprugu-Moagduri District, Gariba Ridwan explained that slome teachers and students have fled Lukula to neighboring towns for refuge.

“We are in Yaba township, the GES office, that’s the district capital, we have schools in Kikayiri community. Most of the teachers there we are habouring them in our quarters and the students too don’t attend school because of the situation.



"Some of them are in our quarters around, others are staying with their colleagues in Yaba township. You know how it is when there is a fight somewhere people run for their lives, when the incident happened they had to run to save their lives.



"Academic work has come to a standstill, the insecurity is high.”