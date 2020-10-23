SPONSORED|Livestreaming: IAM4NANA fundraising campaign launch

Vice President Dr Bawumia will grace the launch

Source: Sponsored

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch IAM4NANA FUNDRAISING campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections.

The party has outlined series of activities to raise fund to support the campaign.



Watch the livestream below:

Source: Sponsored