SPONSORED|Livestreaming: IAM4NANA fundraising campaign launch

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: Sponsored
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch IAM4NANA FUNDRAISING campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections.
The party has outlined series of activities to raise fund to support the campaign.
Watch the livestream below:
