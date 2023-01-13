Sa-ad Iddrisu condemns Ahiagbah’s response on Meek Mill

United States based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

United States based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has condemned the response of the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, to the Meek Mill video that has caused a lot of online outrage.

Richard Ahiagbah is quoted by pulse news to have said that Meek Mill shot his video at the Jubilee House without permission.



Dr. Iddrisu in responding to the NPP executive’s statement, described it as balderdash.



“To add more insults to injury, they are now telling us that Meek Mill shot the video without permission. Is that how loose national security is at the “White House” of Ghana?



"Is that what they want us to believe? Anybody can just walk to the Jubilee house, all the way to the inner corridors, and do anything he/she wants? What a balderdash from these NPP guys”, Dr. Iddrisu said.



Dr. Iddrisu also wondered why the handlers or protocol officers at the Jubilee house hasn’t deemed it fit to issue an apology statement for causing such a blunder.



“Wisely as he Meek Mill is, he quickly apologized to the good people of Ghana. I am yet to see a statement from the handlers/ protocol officers at the jubilee house, apologizing for causing such a blunder,” Dr. Iddrisu added in his post.

Below is the full comment from Dr. Iddrisu



Wisely as he Meek Mill is, he quickly apologized to the good people of Ghana. I am yet to see a statement from the handlers/ protocol officers at the jubilee house, apologizing for causing such a blunder.



To add more insults to injury, they are now telling us that Meek Mill shot the video without permission. Is that how loose national security is at the “White House” of Ghana? Is that what they want us to believe? Anybody can just walk to the Jubilee house, all the way to the inner corridors, and do anything he/she wants?



What a balderdash from these NPP guys.



These people obviously have no regard for Ghanaians. They are governing the country as if they bought it for a penny. It’s sad!