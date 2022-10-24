Sack Governor of Bank of Ghana - Oduro Takyie to Akufo-Addo

Chartered Economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, for his role in the current hardship in the country.

According to him, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is not the only person responsible for the current economic meltdown in the country and thus he is not the only person whose head should roll.



He explained that the 1992 Constitution of Ghana expressly states that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana is responsible for the stabilization of the country’s currency which in the opinion of Oduro Takyi, Dr. Ernest Addison has completely failed at.



“Article 183 of the 1992 Constitution states that the Bank of Ghana shall promote and maintain the stability of the currency of Ghana and direct and regulate the currency system in the interest of the economic progress of Ghana’.



“So, if our currency is not stable who must go? The Governor of the Banks of Ghana must go first. The Constitution is explicitly clear on who should stabilise the currency and it is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



“So, in the situation whereby on a consistent basis, the Ghana Cedi is galloping and wobbling, the governor should be fired,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Ghana cedi has been ranked the worst currency in the world among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee, having depreciated by nearly 50 per cent so far in 2022.

IB/DO